WAVERLY — The Bremer County Treasurer’s Office has announced it will no longer accept appointments for driver’s license issuance, renewal and written tests, as well as for non-operator identification cards.

The decision lines up with the end of the federal COVID-19 emergency declaration and the school year as well as the enactment of some legislative changes. Any appointments made prior to Tuesday will be fulfilled but only walk-ins will be accepted going forward.

Most appointment-seekers had been those trying to obtain instructional permits. Parents had to take their children out of school in order to accomplish the task.

“It seemed to be the appropriate time between the end of the school year with a lot of parents trying to get their children in for learners permit,” said Treasurer Adam Hoffman. “It’s a great time to develop a habit of going back to what we were doing before COVID-19.”

Appointments could be as many as half the licenses and identifications issued on a given day, typically 25-30 total, but as many as upwards of 40 or 50, but most interactions tended to be walk-ins as opposed to appointments.

“Looking at our processes and our effectiveness with our staffing level and our abilities, migrating back to walk-in only is likely to be our best response to the current environment. And, as always, we’ll continue to monitor our efficiency and effectiveness of serving the customer and make changes as necessary,” said Hoffman.

Driver, motorcycle and other operator exams – not the written test – will still need to be set up via appointment as has always been case. Motor vehicle, like titles and plates, and tax business has not been completed via appointment.

Prior to Hoffman taking over the office at the beginning of the year, appointments had been required. Then, it went to the hybrid model of both appointments and walk-ins.

“What we’re seeing now is more people are coming in and causing a log jam regardless of whether we have an appointment or not. The appointments weren’t really serving a dedicated purpose, as we anticipated that they would,” Hoffman said.

The driver’s license window is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. But people need to begin the transaction prior to 3:45 p.m. to allow ample time for issuance. It’s always possible, though, a busy afternoon will lead to not all customers getting served.

Another notable change is the implementation July 1 of a $10 convenience fee by treasurer’s offices for anyone who resides outside the county, per newly adopted state legislation. More than 30% of the office’s customers reside outside of Bremer County.

The hope is the treasurer’s office will now make up the cost it had to serve others outside the county as opposed to before, when those residents were not responsible for the cost as taxpayers in other counties.

“Thirty-seven percent of our work is to out-of-county individuals,” Hoffman said. “The taxpayers of Bremer County may be employing an extra staff member in my office, with their wages and benefits, to take care of the extra 3754 individuals that we provide services to, when those individuals could be doing it in their home counties.”

