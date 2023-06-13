CEDAR FALLS — A developer is proposing another significant housing project in the western part of town.

If approved, the final phase of plans for the subdivision known as Autumn Ridge would bring 44 detached single family dwellings and 46 single family bi-attached dwellings, as well as a public park, to the open 22.5 acres off the corner of First Street and Union Road.

The proposed preliminary plat will be introduced to the Planning and Zoning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday inside City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The property is owned by BNKD Real Estate Development of Waverly, which has been developing Autumn Ridge since 2001. It’s housing that in the past has attracted public interest, and according to one neighbor is an area residents are keeping an eye on, some of whom may weigh in Wednesday.

The proposal is a substantial expansion from the 58 single family units originally approved as part of a preliminary plat for the property in 2013 but never acted upon by the developer. A plan was discussed in 2020 but never approved, as a change to the master plan is required.

The property is across the street from the Fieldstone subdivision and north of other previously developed additions of Autumn Ridge. It is right up the road from The Terraces at West Glen, NewAldaya’s new retirement living option, Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, and The Ledges at Autumn Ridge, to name a few.

The Autumn Ridge plan comes amid concerns about speeding, traffic and crossing Union Road for families with children living along Fieldstone Boulevard and Paddington Drive.

Plans in another part of western Cedar Falls cleared a major hurdle last week. The City Council approved an agreement with a developer to move along plans for housing construction and require road extensions to the north and east of Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, 2526 Ashworth Drive.