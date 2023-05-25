Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Across the nation, volunteer fire departments are struggling – but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Northeast Iowa.

The Associated Press reported there are many reasons volunteer departments – which make up more than 80% of all fire departments in the U.S. – are seeing issues: Young people leaving rural areas, which are more likely to rely on volunteer services; extensive training requirements that are time-consuming; and the fact that many of these volunteer departments are expected to respond to medical emergencies, hazmat incidents, active shooter situations and other scenarios that result in increased call volumes are a few examples.

In 1984 there were nearly 900,000 volunteer firefighters, according to the AP. In 2020, that number was 677,000. Over that same time period, however, call numbers tripled.

In Sumner, the fire department has retained an average of 30 to 35 firefighters, even throughout the pandemic.

Keegan Duhrkopf, the assistant fire chief in Sumner, said most of the crew has been around for more than 25 years. He said the department’s most tenured firefighter will reach 55 years of service this year.

Once those firefighters hit 30 or more years volunteering, they will probably think about retiring, Duhrkopf said.

“Then we’ll have a pretty big (spot) that needs to be filled,” he said. “I can see us maybe struggling in the future, but we’re definitely noticing people willing to volunteer.”

The same goes for Waverly’s volunteer fire department, also sitting at 30 to 35 firefighters. Fire Chief Bryan McKenzie said his department is “older” – most of the crew being over 30 years old.

“We have a lot of good, dedicated people,” McKenzie said. “We have a lot of tenured guys, but when we get someone on they stay on.”

According to the Iowa Fire Department Census, almost 90% of Iowa’s fire departments are volunteer-run.

Duhrkopf said for rural areas like Sumner – which has a little more than 2,000 people, according to the 2020 Census – the call volume is lower “so it doesn’t make sense for a city or township to fund a paid department.”

The Associated Press said time donated by volunteer firefighters saves communities nearly $47 billion each year nationwide. But running a volunteer fire department still costs money.

Duhrkopf said outfitting one firefighter with proper personal protective equipment required to enter a burning home costs $14,100. That includes the helmet, hood, gloves, bunker coat, bunker pants, boots, mask and breathing apparatuses. It does not include the price for hand tools. Pagers to alert the firefighters also cost about $500.

The Sumner Fire Department is funded primarily through donations, he said, and is “blessed” to have citizens that supports it. The department also receives support from applying for grants.

In Waverly, McKenzie said the city sets a budget and treats the department “very well,” but if it wants anything extra there is money that can be used from the volunteer fire association.

Aside from raising money, volunteer firefighters must also meet a certain expectation of training hours.

Every firefighter is required to reach 24 hours a year minimum of training, Duhrkopf said.

But new members to the department need to meet more extensive requirements. To become a nationally certified Firefighter 1 and hazmat operator, there is a 180 hour class that takes several months to complete. Duhrkopf said this can be hard for members with a family due to the large time commitment.

For their volunteerism, the state of Iowa provides a $250 tax credit if the firefighter serves for the entire year. If they don’t serve the entire year, the credit is prorated based on the number of months they served.

“Everybody could always use an extra penny here and there, but a lot of us … we get envelopes at the end of the year. But guys donate it right back to the department,” Duhrkopf said. “It’s not huge, but it’s the right thing to do.”