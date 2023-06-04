CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will consider an agreement Monday with developer Brent Dahlstrom that could lead to construction of street connections to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

A priority of Councilmember Dave Sires, the agreement with Dahlstrom’s company Panther Farms would set terms for the connection of segments of Ashworth Drive eastward from the school, as well as Arbors Drive north to Greenhill Road, to alleviate concerns about traffic and safety through the undeveloped subdivisions.

The agreement also includes a smaller road segment connecting Ironwood Drive to the future Arbors Drive extension to the north as well as another new road to be named Elizabeth Drive from Vera Drive to the future Ashworth Drive extension.

The 7 p.m. meeting is at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The work lines up with a recently approved contract for the $1.25 million construction of the Ashworth Drive westward extension from Hudson Road to Kara Drive, allowing eventually for traffic to reach the school from the main thoroughfare without interruption.

Dahlstrom would reimburse the city for 50% of the cost for the road projects. The lone exception would be Elizabeth Drive, which is considered optional. It would be built – at the development’s cost – the same time the city is constructing the other roads.

He’s required to submit the preliminary plats for each of the subdivisions with plans for the new roads by the end of the year.

Prior to the regular meeting, the council will meet at 5:35 p.m. in committee to discuss a number of subjects. One is the council policy on city proclamations, following the handling of the controversial LGBTQIA+ Month that Mayor Rob Green initially said he wouldn’t sign and then changed his mind following an outcry from supporters of the declaration.

Additionally, parking permits in downtown municipal lots will be a topic of conversation following a park attendant’s decision to tow and impound the vehicle of Vintage Iron owner and Cedar Falls resident Julie Shimek from Second Street East Lot. Her case was dismissed after she appealed because city lawyers said there was no violation.

Open or park space policies in subdivisions is another subject to be brought up in committee as part of a general push for more green space to be included in plans for future development.

In other business at 7 p.m., the council will consider approving:

John Zolondek, a veteran of Cedar Falls public safety since 2007, as the next fire chief, replacing retired chief John Bostwick.

Conveyance of 2.15 acres of city-owned land, at the corner of Production Drive and Technology Parkway, in its industrial park to Adam Haynes, owner of Simple Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, for the construction of a new 9,600 square foot building, after outgrowing the space leased by the company at 2412 Waterloo Road.

Reappointments of Donna Mallin and Julie Kliegl to the Human Rights Commission as well as Alan Stalnaker and Erik Blanchard to the Parks & Recreation Commission.

Resignation of Kendra Wohlert from the Art & Culture Board.

An agreement with Peters Construction Corporation for $40,958 to rebuild the damaged wall at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Pro Shop on the southwestern end of the building by Oct. 21.