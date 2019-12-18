DES MOINES - On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor and remembrance of University of Iowa football coach Hayden Fry.
“Hayden Fry was an Iowa coaching legend who left it all on the field in every game, practice, and in all aspects of his life,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Born a Texan, he quickly earned his place among the greatest Iowans, by carrying Hawkeye football to new heights and connecting with our state on a level only few have. During the depths of the Farm Crisis of the 1980s, he popularized the ‘America Needs Farmers’ movement, showing farmers and rural America that he stood by them. Iowans always stood with Hayden Fry, and now they will honor his legacy and always remember him as a model for how coaches should be.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
