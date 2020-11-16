Gov. Reynolds announces limited mask mandate

“Right now, the pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” Reynolds said. “That’s why I’m talking directly to you tonight, to ask for your help, not just as your governor, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a grandmother. It’s up to all of us so that the worst-case scenarios that I just described don’t become our reality.”

Reynolds’ address came on a day when Iowa posted 2,350 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 187,035 since the virus was first detected in Iowa last March. Monday’s six confirmed deaths brings the total to 1,991.

Iowa has seen hospitalizations more than double since Nov. 1 with Monday’s number marking the largest single-day net increase. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 113 on Monday to 1,392 — an 8.8% jump that was the largest in a single day — with 271 patients in intensive-care units and 123 needing ventilators.

Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of spread in the U.S., according to the latest report from the White House COVID-19 task force.

“Our health care system is being pushed to the brink,” Reynolds said.