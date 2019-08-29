CEDAR FALLS — Vince Gotera will be the featured reader at the Final Thursday Reading series event Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.
Gotera, a poet and professor in the Department of Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa, is editor of Star*Line (the print journal of the international Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association) and guitarist for the band Groovy News.
Open mic signup is at 7 p.m., and open mic starts at 7:15 p.m. Creative writers are invited to share five minutes of original poetry, fiction or creative nonfiction. Singer-songwriters are also welcome to use the Hearst Center’s grand piano.
Gotera will take the stage at 8 p.m. As time permits, there will be a Q&A session following the reading.
The Final Thursday Reading Series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences and the UNI department of languages and literatures.
Coffee is provided by Sidecar Coffee Roasters, and cream is provided by Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.
