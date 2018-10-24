Try 1 month for 99¢
Trick or treaters cross Main Street during Trick or Treat Downtown on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO --- Trick or treat dates have been set for most area towns.

In Waterloo and Cedar Falls, costumed kids will be out between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Downtown Cedar Falls will have trick or treaters from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

Waverly has three days of trick or treating -- 6 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Waverly on Oct. 25, citywide trick or treating fromt 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and a third night at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.

--- Allison: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Aplington: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Clarksville: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Denver: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Dike: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Dunkerton: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Dysart: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Elk Run Heights: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Evansdale: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Fredericksburg: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Gilbertville: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Hudson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Independence: Downtown 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31; citywide 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Janesville: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Jesup: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- La Porte City: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Nashua: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Parkersburg: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Plainfield: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Raymond: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Readlyn: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28

--- Reinbeck: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Shell Rock: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

--- Sumner: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Traer: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

--- Tripoli: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28

