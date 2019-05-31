{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — SaltLight will be in concert at the Riverview Conference Center Fellowship Hall, starting at 6 p.m. June 8.

The gospel music group includes two Waverly residents, Darla Eltjes Erskine, lead vocal, and Claire Emerson, fiddle, along with Rich Nesbit of Dunkerton, vocals and guitar, Marlene Kampman of Cedar Falls, vocals, and Megan Brasch of Waterloo, keyboard, vocals, mandolin.

The group Restored with Ray and Nancy Hemmer, Naomi Hemmer Probert and Jeremy Dempster also will be featured.

The night will be a mix of country gospel, traditional and contemporary Christian music. There is no admission fee.

