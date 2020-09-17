Gordmans store to close in Crossroad's Mall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The end has come for a century-old retailer with a store at Crossroads Center.

Discount retailer Gordmans, at 2060 Crossroads Blvd., Ste 200, will shutter Sept. 27.

The future of the mall looks bleak with the loss of nearly all of its anchor stores. In January 2015, JC Penney announced it would close. The space was replaced by the At Home store in 2016. Sears closed in April 2018, followed by Younkers in August 2018. Eight days later, Dillard’s announced it would close as well, leaving At Home the sole remaining anchor store.

Gordmans was founded by Russian immigrant Sam Richman in 1915 in Omaha, Neb., as Richman’s. In 1956, the founder’s son-in-law Dan Gordman bought the firm, which was later acquired by his grandson Jeff Gordman. In 1993, the name was changed to the ½ Price Store.

The ½ Price Store in 1993 opened its Crossroads location, taking over the 56,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Phar-Mor.

The name was formally changed to Gordmans in 2000, and the chain eventually was acquired by Sun Capital Partners, ending 90 years of family ownership.