GOP Backs the Blue in Waterloo rally draws over 100, including police chief

WATERLOO -- A rally against a national Defund the Police movement by the local Republican Party brought a little over 100 people to Lincoln Park on Tuesday night.
The Republicans of Black Hawk County put on simultaneous "GOP Backs the Blue" events in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, both of which ended at their respective police stations.
Todd Obadal, co-chair of the county party, said the two events "basically doubled" the number of people supporting local police officers.
"This is a great showing," Obadal told the crowd. "I'll make this short and sweet: Republican candidates will not defund the police."
Don Share, facilities coordinator and budget and finance chairman with the party, said it didn't matter "what color you are: We all need cops, and we all know it.
"Without the cops, we're just looking for trouble," he added.
“GOP Backs the Blue” event by Republicans of Black Hawk CountyPosted by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
A few Republicans running for office were in the crowd, including former Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka, now running for Black Hawk County sheriff, and Harold Youngblut, running for Iowa Sen. Eric Giddens' seat.
"I absolutely stand behind our police," Youngblut told the crowd, noting a family friend of his was Hudson Police Chief Daniel Banks, who was also in the crowd along with several other current and retired police officers in Waterloo.
Making a surprise appearance at the rally was current Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who alluded to Black Lives Matter rallies that drew hundreds more in Lincoln Park, saying he spoke at length with people at those rallies.
"It's outstanding to see people here," Fitzgerald said. "It's really sad, though, to see so many people ... that show up for rallies against the police, but then when it's pro-police, we don't get the same results. And that's very disappointing to me."
He compared those "less than 1%" of police officers who "do something wrong" to doctors who face malpractice, saying it wasn't reflective of the profession as a whole.
"We own it -- we know, in our industry, we've done things wrong -- but with that being said, there's a lot of right that's being done, and a lot of good things in the community that we stand for," Fitzgerald said.
One man in the crowd asked Fitzgerald about the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Cortez Harrison, who was shot and killed Monday night. A rally and vigil for Cortez had happened just blocks away an hour before.
"We need more cooperation," Fitzgerald said. "There are kids out there who know what happened. There are adults out there who know what happened."
The crowd took the sidewalk to City Hall and those wearing masks -- about half the crowd -- went inside to present officers with cupcakes and cookies, cheering them when they came out and thanked the crowd.
"Defunding the police is a bad move. We see that in other places like Seattle and Portland," Share said in an interview after the event. "So, we just wanted to let the local police know that, hey, we're on for them, we're behind them 100 percent, and just keep doing the good work."
