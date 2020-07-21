GOP Backs the Blue in Waterloo rally draws over 100, including police chief

Making a surprise appearance at the rally was current Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who alluded to Black Lives Matter rallies that drew hundreds more in Lincoln Park, saying he spoke at length with people at those rallies.

"It's outstanding to see people here," Fitzgerald said. "It's really sad, though, to see so many people ... that show up for rallies against the police, but then when it's pro-police, we don't get the same results. And that's very disappointing to me."

He compared those "less than 1%" of police officers who "do something wrong" to doctors who face malpractice, saying it wasn't reflective of the profession as a whole.

"We own it -- we know, in our industry, we've done things wrong -- but with that being said, there's a lot of right that's being done, and a lot of good things in the community that we stand for," Fitzgerald said.

One man in the crowd asked Fitzgerald about the investigation into the murder of 15-year-old Cortez Harrison, who was shot and killed Monday night. A rally and vigil for Cortez had happened just blocks away an hour before.

"We need more cooperation," Fitzgerald said. "There are kids out there who know what happened. There are adults out there who know what happened."