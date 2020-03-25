Goodwill Industries closes stores

WATERLOO -- Out of an abundance of caution Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa is temporarily closing its retail stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Dubuque, Waverly, Independence, Oelwein, Decorah, Dyersville, Maquoketa and Toledo.

They will remain closed until further notice.

In addition, all administrative buildings, donation centers, and outlet store are closed to the general public.

Goodwill said it will share ongoing information and updates to shoppers and donors about reopening dates for our stores and donation centers via our website VisitGoodwill.com and social media channels.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0