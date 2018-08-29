EVANSDALE – Police and passersby pulled a driver to safety after his dump truck crashed into a cement barrier and burst into flames Wednesday morning.
The identity of the driver and his condition weren’t available, but Evansdale Police Chief Jeff Jensen said he was semi-conscious and had a head injury. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Jensen said quick action by passing motorists was crucial in rescuing the dump truck driver.
“If it wasn’t for those good Samaritans, it could have been a bad, bad deal,” Jensen said. “We were really lucky on this.”
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. on Interstate 380/Highway 20 just west of the McCoy Road overpass. Jensen said he was running radar on McCoy Road and heard the impact from where he was.
The dump truck had been headed east on I-380 when it crossed the grass median, clipped an oncoming pickup truck, tore through the guardrail and burst through the barrier that separates the interstate from the Michigan Drive neighborhood.
Chunks of cement flew down the hill but missed the homes below.
“When he first came through the wall, it was a big ball of fire,” said neighbor Allan Brockway, who was working in his backyard at the time.
“When I got here, it was on fire,” Chief Jensen said.
First responders and two or three passersby rushed over to drag the driver from the burning truck, and a nurse who also stopped tended to him until paramedics arrived.
Three or four people used fire extinguishers on the flames, and Brockway and fellow neighbors hauled a garden hose up the hill to help out.
The names of the passersby weren’t immediately available, and the cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.
"The dump truck had been headed east on I-380"
Huh? 380 runs north and south. So he was going south?
