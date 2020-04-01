Good Friday fish fry to-go at American Legion post

WATERLOO -- The American Legion Becker-Chapman Post 138 will be offering a fish dinner to-go April 10 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., or while food lasts, at 728 Commercial St.
The $8 meal includes three fried Alaskan Pollock fillets, broasted potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Tartar sauce and sour cream is included.
COVID-19 rules prevent eating in the dining room. Pull up in the alley behind the building and stay in your car. Volunteers will collect the money (cash preferred) and a different serve will bring out the food.
Profits from the meal will be split 50-/50 between the post and Veteran's Relief Fund.
