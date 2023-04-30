WATERLOO — Kevin Dill is humbled by the number of golfers planning to tee off May 20 for the Second Annual Kevin Dill Golf Tournament for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and Veterans.

About 128 golfers — 32 teams — have already registered for the event, which will take place at Gates Golf Course.

“So many people have wanted to get involved this year. It’s important to me, because I like the idea of all of us getting together for fellowship and fun and to recognize veterans and veterans’ organizations. I also want to encourage a more dementia-friendly society,” said Dill, former Black Hawk County Veterans Affair director. The Marine Corps veteran retired nearly five years ago after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a degenerative disease and progressive form of dementia.

The four-person, best-shot tournament will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Registration is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Fat Cup Coffee and Icon Donuts will be available during registration. Lunch for golfers will be provided by Blue Barn BBQ in Cedar Falls.

Dill hopes to have 40 teams on the links. Cost to play is $400 per team. Sign-up is online at tinyurl.com/kevindillgolf.

All proceeds will benefit Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, American Legion Becker-Chapman Post 138 and Combat Motorcycle Association 39-6.

“On the ninth and 18th green, we’ll have an American flag as a pin with a soldier out there to hold that pin,” said Dill, who will be joined by several of his Marine Corps buddies, including Rich Houghtelling, Roy Hounsome and Brian Long.

“I am an independent videographer and produced the last two videos for Kevin’s golf tournament and run,” said Long, who was stationed with Dill in Cairo and Moscow. He is now retired from the police department in Beverly, Mass.

“It will be great to see my friends. They’re Marines. When you ask, they’re there to help,” said Dill.

Thomas White IV, who served with Dill in Moscow in 1987, can’t attend the tournament but has found other ways to show his support — buying swag.

“I think I’ve purchased a long-sleeve T-shirt, sweatshirt and golf swing jacket. When I wear his gear, many people asked me what does ‘We Will Remember For You’ mean. I tell his story, and I think that’s what he would want – educate and spread the word,” said White, of Baltimore, Maryland, a retired special agent with the Department of Homeland Security/Security Investigations.

“Dill is an amazing human being who has dedicated his life to giving back and helping others. The least I can do is support any activity he has in spreading the word and helping others with Lewy body disease. Even from Baltimore, I will support. Semper Fidelis – brothers for life,” White said.

Activities will begin from 4 to 7 p.m. May 19 with food and live music at 1850 Patio & Grill and at Golf Headquarters, both located at 1850 Ridgeway Ave. Events such as closest to the pin, longest drive and other competitions are planned to raise funds for Adaptive Golf Iowa. The Dementia Simulation House from the University of Northern Iowa will have staff available to provide an opportunity for individuals to experience what dementia feels like, “so you’ll know what it’s like for me,” Dill said.

Adaptive Golf Iowa will be on site to assist and educate people about modifications that allow those with disabilities to play golf.

Dill and his wife, Tammy, devote their efforts to fundraising for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veterans groups through the golf tournament and other events as well as T-shirt sales and auctioning Dill’s paintings, which he creates to keep his mind focused.

They have raised thousands of dollars for Lewy Body Dementia Association, Dementia Friendly Iowa and numerous veterans’ organizations. Dill serves on the action team for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, an organization he worked to establish in conjunction with the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

Last year, he established the Kevin Dill Family Fund with the Waterloo Community Foundation. Contributions and funds raised at the golf tournament will be administered through the fund.