Golf tournament to promote dementia awareness and veterans planned May 7

WATERLOO – On May 7, Kevin Dill and a few of his Marine buddies will join others to tee off for the first ever Dementia Awareness/Veterans Golf Tournament.

The event begins with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start at Gates Park Golf Course, 820 E. Donald St., and is designed to raise awareness about dementia-related diseases.

“There are so many veterans who suffer from traumatic brain injuries who later develop dementia. We want to make sure there are resources available to help them,” said Dill, former Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs director. The Marine Corps veteran retired nearly four years ago after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative disease and progressive form of dementia.

He continues to be active in Dementia Friendly Iowa, an organization that promotes change and education in communities to create an informed and safe place for people living with dementia and their caregivers. “Waterloo is my hometown and where Dementia Friendly started. I want people to learn what it is all about, and hopefully it will spread all over,” said Dill, who was instrumental in founding the group, an initiative with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Dementia Friendly Iowa.

“We are so thankful for the work that Kevin and Bart and others are doing to organize and put on this golf tournament. The more support we have to serve people with dementia, the more word we can get out, the more awareness we can raise,” said Megan Zimmerman, Dementia Friendly Iowa state coordinator.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association also will receive a portion of the proceeds, said Bart Latham, who is organizing the golf outing.

“Kevin helped me out when he was VA director. I was a special ops Marine and came home with a messed-up arm. He lives by the Marine motto ‘never leave anybody behind.’ That’s his whole philosophy. Kevin is a great guy. He just keeps plugging away,” Latham said, explaining his admiration for Dill.

Playing adaptive golf helped lessen Dill’s depression after his diagnosis. Adaptive golf is a program designed to help veterans, amputees and others with physical limitations play the sport. Gates Park golf pro Nate Lubs told Dill about a Solo Rider golf cart that has a seat that tilts up and straps to support a person with balance issues, including paraplegics, while swinging a golf club. All municipal golf courses in Waterloo and Cedar Falls now have a Solo Rider golf cart through the HusomeStrong Foundation and Adaptive Golf Iowa.

Dill said playing golf can help veterans suffering with PTSD and depression. The game helps him think more clearly, as well as get some exercise and enjoy fellowship.

Dill will be joined by several Marines he served with at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 1987-1988 in the former Soviet Union, including Rich Houghtelling, Mark Wood, Tim Taylor, Jim Pena, Brian Long and Brian Reis.

“These guys are heroes,” said Dill, who now lives in West Des Moines.

Reis, who also served as crew chief on Marine One, the helicopter that carries the president, will be traveling from Michigan.

“We were trying to make an opportunity for a bunch of us to get together in June at Quantico, Va., then we saw this event and thought it would be a more personalized way to spend time with Kevin,” said Reis. “I’ve suffered from a slight degree of PTSD myself. … I’m well aware of the challenges.”

Dill added, “You know, it’s a brotherhood when men and women serve on deployments in hostile areas, and it creates a bond other people don’t understand. We always take care of each other.”

The four-person best shot tournament is $60 per person. To reserve a spot, call (319) 291-4485, and for additional information, contact Latham at (319) 830-3933 after 3:30 p.m.

