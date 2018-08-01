CEDAR FALLS — Who says fundraisers need to be formal, stuffy affairs?
Not the American Cancer Society, which is putting on its Bob Bowling Golf for Hope fundraiser for the second year.
A few years ago, the ACS staged two local golf events — the Bob Bowling and the Pink Ribbon Golf Classic. Last year, it decided to try combining the two, said Tammy Schoonover, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society who helps with Black Hawk County events.
“They were both kind of competing against each other, because they were around the same time frame,” Schoonover said. “If you’re going to do it, it’s a lot of work and expense.”
Now that the growing pains of the first year are over, Schoonover said, she and her staff have had an easier time getting ready for this year’s second-annual Golf for Hope on Tuesday.
“People just want to go out and play at Beaver Hills, support a good cause and have a good time,” she said.
Bob Bowling Golf for Hope is a four-person best shot tournament featuring a double shotgun start at 7:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls. The cost is $500 per team, and businesses may sponsor a tee box for $500.
Teams play 18 holes and can play extra games at each hole, including “Play the Pro” and “Chip in the Canoe.” There will be a lunch, guest speakers and a “19th Hole Party” from 6 to 8 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the ACS, which raises money for services, lodging for patients and cancer research. Last year, Schoonover estimates, the ACS spent around $250,000 in Black Hawk County on things like transportation and lodging for doctor’s appointments — most of it raised at events like Golf for Hope.
“We’re all benefiting from the money raised here in Black Hawk County,” Schoonover said.
For more information, email Schoonover at tammy.schoonover@ cancer.org.
