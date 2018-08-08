CEDAR FALLS — The second annual Bob Bowling Golf for Hope Fundraiser happened Tuesday at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
More than 100 golfers participated in the four-person, best-shot tournament, donating $500 dollars per team to the American Cancer Society, which put on the benefit.
Carts lined up around 1:15 p.m. for tee times, taking off every which way on the course after a short speech given by organizers. One or two teams of golfers started at each of the 18 holes, and the tournament lasted throughout the afternoon.
The benefit event included lunch, a silent auction and a “19th Hole Party” from 6 to 8 p.m. with appetizers and socializing. Booths by sponsors such as Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Kimball and Beecher Family Dentistry were present offering information.
“Bob Bowling was a store director for Hy-Vee in Waterloo for many years,” said Tammy Schoonover, local fundraising coordinator for the American Cancer Society. “He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away shortly after he was diagnosed. The family just decided to start this and this will be the 25th year.”
Last year, the American Cancer Society decided to combine together the Bob Bowling event with the Pink Ribbon Tournament for Breast Cancer as one event.
CEDAR FALLS — Who says fundraisers need to be formal, stuffy affairs?
Schoonover said the two groups felt there was competition between the events and they wanted to join together because they were both for the same cause.
Laura Sires participated in the tournament on a team with her friends from work.
“It’s just a really great cause and I’ve had cancer in my family,” said Sires. Her mother fought breast cancer and won when Sires was in high school.
“It’s a great way to get out and build relationships with other people and support a great cause. We’re having a great day, (it’s) lots of fun. It’s a beautiful venue.”
Niki Rinaldi is a volunteer on the Iowa State Leadership Board for the ACS and the Marketing Coordinator at Hy-Vee. She became involved with the Bob Bowling fundraiser 10 years ago through her position when Hy-Vee sponsored the event.
“I came about working on this event through my job, but I was very eager and excited because it also aligned with personal passions of mine,” Rinaldi said. “It’s been a pleasure to work on this golf tournament. It’s a lot of work, and it’s something I never feel like is a chore for me. This event is so near and dear to my heart and it means so much to me.”
Rinaldi has had a lot of cancer-related hardships in her family, including many losses from the disease.
“I always tell people that volunteering for the American Cancer Society is my way of fighting cancer,” Rinaldi said. “I’m not a doctor, but it’s my way that I feel like I’m kicking cancer’s butt every day by volunteering my time for the ACS. I have to do that. It makes me feel good.”
Through working on the golf tournament, Rinaldi said she has the opportunity to work with Dave, Bob Bowling’s son.
“I never got to know Bob Bowling, but working with Dave I feel like I’ve gotten to know Bob, and it feels like a really special connection to be out here for the Bowling family," she said.
Kelly Nicholson has participated in the tournament for a few years.
“It’s for a great cause,” said Nicholson. “I know some of the people that organize it. Cancer affects everybody. At some point in your life you are going to be affected by it … . I know Dave Bowling personally, he is a quality guy, and I knew his dad, Bob Bowling.”
Schoonover and Tammy were happy with the turnout even though numbers were down slightly from the previous year.
“It was a messy, rainy morning, but it has turned into a beautiful, sunshine-y afternoon,” Rinaldi said. “We’ve had great sponsorships this year and it will be a good donation to the American Cancer Society at the end of the day. That’s what it’s all about.”
