WATERLOO — Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area will host the annual Golden Silo Barn Party on Friday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo, formerly John Deere Engine Works.
Guests will enjoy food, live entertainment by Iowa City bluegrass band, Flash in a Pan, a live auction and raffle.
Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area is one of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation and is an affiliated area of the National Park Service.
Through a network of sites, programs and events, SSNHA interprets farm life, agribusiness and rural communities – past and present.
Each year at the gala, SSNHA celebrates the best in heritage development by presenting Golden Silo Awards to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate outstanding excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story.
The Grout Museum District, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Seed Savers Exchange, Jenison Meacham Memorial Art Center, Dysart Historical Center and Belmond Historical Society will have mini-exhibits on display.
Each display will share a table with a mini dessert. Desserts are provided by Sweet Dreams Specialty Treats & Baked Goods.
Travel packages, gifts and baskets will be featured in the live auction and raffle. Up for bidding this weekend are original and handmade works of art, a home improvement package from Fuerstenburg Painting, and a two-night stay in the historic Korsen log cabin overlooking scenic North Canoe Creek in Decorah.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $350 per table (seats eight). For more information or to register, go to www.silosandsmokestacks.org/goldensilos or call 234-4567.
All proceeds from the event will be used to help tell and preserve the story of agriculture, to inform people about the heritage area and where they can visit to learn more about American agriculture.
