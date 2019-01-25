Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Nominations are being accepted through Feb. 20 for the annual Gold Star Teachers.

This year the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL TV will celebrate their 31st year recognizing 10 area teachers with the “Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.”

They will each receive a $1,000 cash award and a $500 classroom grant.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.GoldStarTeacher.com. Deadline is Feb. 20. Nominated teachers will be notified and have until March 20 to submit an application.

Eligible nominees must be employed as non-administrative staff, hold a current teaching certificate and be teaching at a state certified pre-school, or an elementary, intermediate or secondary school approved by the Iowa Department of Education and located in Black Hawk County. Both full- and part-time teachers are eligible and encouraged to apply.

