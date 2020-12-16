GoFundMe page for Beyer Motorsports in Hudson raises $6,000 in single day

HUDSON -- Melissa Beyer’s GoFundMe fundraiser to “Rebuild Beyer Motorsports” garnered more than $6,000 in a single day. On Monday, a fire gutted Beyer Motorsports Truck & Auto Repair, 3800 S. Hudson Road.

The goal is set at $50,000 toward rebuilding the rural Hudson business.

“This was a lifelong dream of RJ's,” Melissa Beyer of Ankeny said. RJ Beyer, the owner, is her brother-in-law. She launched the online fundraiser on Tuesday.

“Auto mechanics and repair runs in his blood. You will always find him working to fix something. And this extends well beyond the shop, RJ has a heart of gold. There is nothing he wouldn’t do to help a friend in need. Now it’s our turn. He needs our help,” she wrote.

Beyer Motorsports moved to the Hudson Road location about four years ago. The business was started a decade ago. Fire destroyed the building and spread to vehicles outside of the building. Employees made it safely out of the building. Firefighters from Hudson, Cedar Falls and Dike remained on the scene for hours.

So far there have been 35 donors and 482 shares at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-beyer-motorsports.

