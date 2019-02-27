CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Youth Theatre is bringing the musical “Godspell” to the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club stage beginning Friday, and Director Bob Filippone is thrilled.
“This has always been a favorite show of mine, and I like to do shows that involve as many young people as possible. There’s not a room for a lot of people on the clubhouse stage, but the space matched well with this musical,” said Filippone, who also is producing the show.
The musical runs through March 10.
“Godspell,” composed by Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin”) with book by John-Michael Tebelak, debuted off-Broadway in 1971. The revival hit Broadway in 2011, and the show has become popular in revivals across the country.
In the show, Jesus Christ tells biblical parables with help from other people using games, storytelling techniques and humor. Parables are based on the Gospels of Matthew, Luke and John. The Last Supper and the Crucifixion, as well as Jesus’ messages advocating kindness, tolerance and love are in the show.
Andrew Oleson, freshman music major at the University of Northern Iowa, has been cast as Jesus.
“Andrew is doing a great job. He was in a show I directed last summer, ’13 the Musical’ at the Oster Regent Theatre. It was an open casting call and everyone auditioned. We always get three to five new people for auditions. For this show, I cast four actors in the show that I’ve never worked with before,” Filippone says.
“Some of these kids have been with me since Cedar Valley Youth Theatre formed, and they’re coming back and bringing friends and family members. I feel like I must be doing something right.”
The youngest actor is 13, and the oldest performer is 20. An ensemble cast, everyone is on stage for the length of the show.
“All of the performers have their moment to shine. That’s my favorite kind of show, where the actors work off each other and form a tightly knit ensemble,” the director says.
The music is an eclectic blend of songs with most lyrics drawn from traditional hymns and range in style from pop to vaudeville. Audiences may be familiar with “Day by Day,” one of the show’s most popular songs. It reached the Top 20 Billboard charts in 1972.
Rosemary and Daniel Gast are music directors, assisted by Elizabeth McRae. West High School junior Abby Zeets is choreographing the show. Marjorie Gast is the assistant director
“Abby was one of the dance captains in ’13 the Musical,’ and she brings years of dance experience to ‘Godspell.’ This is her first show, and she’s done a great job, especially since she also has a role in the show,” Filippone says.
Other cast members are Josiah Bailey, Annie Brown, Angelica Fink, Lily Gast, Gena Koinzan, Erin McRae, Jordan Reynolds, Andrew Sloth, Emily Thedens, Emily Vering and Megan Wheelok. Costumes are by Becca Scherer, and lighting is by David Mix.
