'God of Carnage' staged reading re-opens Cedar Falls Community Theatre season

CEDAR FALLS – After two little boys fight on the playground, their parents decide to meet and discuss the fight. Annette and Alan’s son struck Michael and Veronica’s son with a stick and knocked out his two front teeth.
The couples consider themselves civilized and confident they can handle the incident without anger, but polite veneers crack as the evening wears on, parents devolve into childish shouting matches and arguing.
That’s the premise of Yasmina Reza’s 2009 Tony award-winning comedy, “God of Carnage.” A staged reading of the play will re-open the Cedar Falls Community Theatre season on Sept. 12 and 13 on the Oster Regent Theatre stage.
Michelle Rathe will direct the reading, featuring CFCT veteran actors Kristie Conditt,, Kim Groninga, Grant Tracey and Joe Frenna. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in spring, not long after “The Glitter Girls” was on the boards, also directed by Rathe.
She’s excited to direct a staged reading of “God of Carnage,” a show that delves into conflict and personality with humor and some satire.
“It’s a very different kind of play because it watches people unravel, but it’s funny at the same time. These couples have a thin edge or veneer of sophistication, a willingness to listen to the other side of the story, but that begins to crumble. The play looks at the inner savagery of people and what is our real nature, where is our civility and who are we behind the polite personas,” Rathe explained.
Allegiances and alliances change throughout the evening – marriage to marriage, women against each other, women against men, men against women – as arguments and accusations unfold.
Originally written in French, Reza’s play was published in 2008. Christopher Hampton wrote the English translation for the London stage, and the show opened on Broadway in 2009. It was the third longest-running Broadway play in the 2000's.
“The nice thing about a staged reading is, it’s an inexpensive way to do an unusual or avant garde piece. It is not as intimidating as a full play. It gives audiences a chance to experience something new,” Rathe said. “Sometimes an edgier show will appeal to a different audience. This is definitely not a kids’ show.” It is rated NC-17 for language.
Performers are adhering COVID-19 safety protocol, wearing face shields and maintaining six feet of distance between each other.
There were no auditions; Rathe cast roles by contacting the performers individually. “They’re very good, and very good at giving and taking. What I like is they are experienced and so receptive to each other. Their interactions are very natural, and they’re having fun. This play allows them to let out a side of themselves they wouldn’t in real life. That can be very cathartic.”
She began rehearsals in a controlled but comfortable manner, physically distanced and seated in the theater and outdoors in a park, for example. “We practiced and read through the show before moving onto the stage. We’ve talked about what they feel comfortable with, and how we move forward so the actors are secure and can give their best performance. These are strong actors. You’re going to hear their characters through strong vocalization and facial expressions."
While movement is restricted and actors don’t touch each other, the actors “don’t actually sit. They stand and move around. You get a hint of things, a hint of eye contact, glares tossed back and forth, a hint of physicality of the body and a sense of movement. What they wear will give audiences a hint about how they are as characters,” the director said.
