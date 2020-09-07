'God of Carnage' staged reading re-opens Cedar Falls Community Theatre season

Allegiances and alliances change throughout the evening – marriage to marriage, women against each other, women against men, men against women – as arguments and accusations unfold.

Originally written in French, Reza’s play was published in 2008. Christopher Hampton wrote the English translation for the London stage, and the show opened on Broadway in 2009. It was the third longest-running Broadway play in the 2000's.

“The nice thing about a staged reading is, it’s an inexpensive way to do an unusual or avant garde piece. It is not as intimidating as a full play. It gives audiences a chance to experience something new,” Rathe said. “Sometimes an edgier show will appeal to a different audience. This is definitely not a kids’ show.” It is rated NC-17 for language.

Performers are adhering COVID-19 safety protocol, wearing face shields and maintaining six feet of distance between each other.

There were no auditions; Rathe cast roles by contacting the performers individually. “They’re very good, and very good at giving and taking. What I like is they are experienced and so receptive to each other. Their interactions are very natural, and they’re having fun. This play allows them to let out a side of themselves they wouldn’t in real life. That can be very cathartic.”