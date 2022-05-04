Gluten-free events offered through May at area Hy-Vee Stores

Hy-Vee dietitians will host events focused on gluten-free recipes. Events will include nutrition store tours and virtual cooking classes. Good Graces, Hy-Vee’s private label gluten-free line, will be featured in each class.

For $10, individuals can register for Freezer Meal Workshops to receive a step-by-step guide, recipes, a shopping list and a Hy-Vee Aisles Online shoppable link. Workshops will include easy summer meal prep tips and product recommendations. Workshops can be completed virtually alongside a dietitian or on your own.

Dietitians will help customers navigate the aisles during complimentary virtual, on-demand or scheduled gluten-free nutrition store tours and share gluten-free meal and snack choices that can be found at Hy-Vee stores and answer questions viewers have about following a gluten-free diet. Tours are also available in Spanish, and can be scheduled by emailing Alea Lester Fite at ALesterFite@hy-vee.com.

On Wellness Wednesdays, dietitians will host complimentary virtual classes from noon to 12:30 p.m. May's topics include hidden sources of protein, anti-inflammatory spices and women’s health. Individuals can register now.

To learn more, search for your store location at www.hy-vee.com.

