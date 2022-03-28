Globe reporter documents experience after receiving questionable at-home COVID tests

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is a first-hand account of the lengths Globe Gazette Public Safety Reporter Rae Burnette went to while looking for answers to questions she had about her own COVID-19 test, which she took while feeling ill.

On Jan. 14, the Biden administration announced it was buying 1 billion COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free.

On Jan. 19, one half billion tests were made available to order, up to four tests per residential address.

The administration sent the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test by the Quidel Corporation to my home, as it did to many homes throughout the country.

Outdated?

When I opened the box, a “Fact Sheet for Individuals” fell on the floor. The first thing I noticed? The date.

“March 31, 2021,” read the top of the page. I felt it was odd to receive a test with a fact sheet dated 11 months ago.

Reading through the fact sheet, a few points stood out to me:

“This test is not yet approved or cleared by the United States FDA. FDA may issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when certain criteria are met, which includes that there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives.

“It is possible for this test to give a negative result that is incorrect (false negative) in some people with COVID-19. This means that you could possibly still have COVID-19 even though the test is negative...”

The fact sheet goes on to say that serial (consecutive) testing over three days is recommended, with at least 24 hours between the first and second test.

False negatives

The at-home COVID-19 tests are antigen tests, or tests which, according to the fact sheet, “detect proteins from the virus. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as molecular tests. This means that a positive result is highly accurate, but a negative result does not rule out infection.”

This led to questions about the efficacy of these tests; questions the fact sheet said were meant for health care providers. So, I reached out to a local health care provider.

When asked a local clinic if anyone there could answer questions I had about the tests. I was directed to a professional, who told me she was not knowledgeable enough on the subject to comment, nor was anybody else in the clinic. She suggested I talk to a public health official.

I reached out to Cerro Gordo Public Health, where I was met with an answering machine and no response. After a few days, I went higher.

The Iowa Department of Public Health told me they don’t have information on the federal government’s COVID-19 tests, and referred me to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The HHS, which not only backed the QuickVue COVID-19 tests, but were part of the decision to give them to the public, said it had no information for me and to reach out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

I called three separate numbers for the CDC, each ending in a voicemail. After the fourth, I was told that all media inquiries needed to begin with an email and would be answered as soon as possible. So I emailed the CDC:

“I’m a Public Safety reporter for a newspaper in Iowa. I’ve received one of the at-home COVID tests the government sent out, and I have a few questions about the information on the fact sheet. I’ve been attempting to contact local, state, federal, and CDC offices, to no avail.”

I left a callback number, and was promptly contacted by a public affairs specialist who told me to ask my questions to see if the CDC could answer, but suggested reaching out to the White House.

White House call

From the White House I received busy signals and one trip to the voicemail box of an assistant who stopped working there when President Trump left office.

The CDC ended up referring me to information regarding at-home testing, and suggested I speak to the Federal Drug Administration.

The CDC reaffirmed that a negative at-home test was not reliable in ruling out infection, especially in those who are asymptomatic. It said some self-tests are meant to be used serially, like the QuickVue test.

“Multiple negative tests increases the confidence that you are not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” a section of the CDC’s website reads.

A negative test is not a guarantee of lack of the virus, and the College of American Pathologists notes this could be based where in the body the virus is present. If the virus resides in parts of the body that are not tested, swab tests like QuickVue may not be accurate, no matter how sensitive the test is.

The manufacturer

I talked directly to the manufacturer of the test: Quidel Corporation. I was directed to their updated fact sheet, the FAQs, and a video about the company.

The updated fact sheet was from February 22. I combed through six extra pages of information, as the fact sheet provided with the test was one page, front and back. The new sheet reads:

“Based on the interim results of a clinical study where the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test was compared to an FDA authorized molecular SARS-CoV-2 test, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test correctly identified 83.5% of positive specimens and 99.2% of negative specimens.”

But this came with a major caveat:

“The performance of this test is still being studied in patients without signs and symptoms of respiratory infection and for serial screening. Performance may differ in these populations.”

It seemed misleading to state that almost one-fifth of COVID-19 positive individuals will experience a false negative, and then go on to say asymptomatic individuals are still being studied. That left a couple of questions unanswered: Were asymptomatic people included in this study? Is the purported efficacy of this test based solely on research findings in symptomatic individuals?

Each kit comes with two tests for the purpose of serial testing — something not stated in the original fact sheet.

My questions about the old 2021 date on the original fact sheet were still not answered, but at the bottom of the new fact sheet was a symbol glossary, which included the use-by date and the manufacturer date.

On my box, the manufacturer date reads Jan. 26, 2021. The use-by date is January 10, 2023.

On Quidel’s media fact sheet, dated Nov. 12, in regard to the QuickVue tests, the company says the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test has an 18-month shelf life, and points to the use-by date as synonymous to the expiration. This fact does not match the dates printed on the box sent to me, and the manufacture date does not match the fact sheet date.

The new fact sheet was updated after my test was manufactured, but does not hold true to the November Quidel fact sheet which was most up-to-date information.

Video explanations

With this conflicting information in mind, I watched the “Quidel: Our Story” video I had been referred to. In it, President and CEO Doug Bryant touched on Quidel’s decision to begin making antigen tests:

“(I) had a call from somebody that I respect at the FDA who said ‘Are you going to be developing assays?’ I said ‘I don’t think so.’ he said ‘Would you? Because I think we’re gonna need it.’ Essentially within a couple days we made the decision to go.”

Quidel’s decision rippled out into the stock market. After receiving Emergency Use Authorization for their first tests, Lyra Direct SARS-CoV-2 in May 2020, their stock more than doubled from January 2020. It peaked on July 31, 2020, when Quidel reached a $71 million agreement to expand their manufacturing capacity for their Sofia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Test for Rapid Diagnosis of COVID-19. The company’s stock price had gone from $74 per share in January to more than triple that amount by July, with share prices at $282.

The two COVID-19 tests, Lyra and Sofia, are different from QuickVue. Sofia is a module test that comes with 25 strips, the module being reusable and more sustainable than the QuickVue tests. The percent-positive agreement for Sofia is 96.7%, while the percent negative agreement is 100%. This is considerably higher than 83.5% positive and 99.2% negative for QuickVue tests.

This finding led to questions I posed to the White House which ultimately went unanswered: “Why are QuickVue tests being sent to individuals, when a different test by the same company has proved to be more effective? Does the White House plan to expand on the Sofia tests because they are more effective?”

It is also interesting to note that Quidel has been named the “Official Diagnostics Partner” for Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres. And it partners with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation to provide COVID-19 tests for the foundation in exchange for advertising, promotions and community services.

Quidel also partners with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club, and the NFL’s New York Jets to provide COVID-19 tests to underserved communities.

No government or health care agencies are listed as partners on the Quidel website.

Questions for FDA

I then reached out to the FDA with questions: Why choose Quidel? Why are their tests only under Emergency Use Authorization? Where are they in the process of FDA approval? Who approached Quidel to begin making COVID-19 tests?

“Quidel was just one of many outreaches made by the FDA to encourage and facilitate test development” an FDA official replied. He also said only one COVID test has been approved, and only one COVID test has cleared 510(k) to demonstrate that it is both safe and effective. Both of these tests come from companies in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When asked about the status of Quidel’s three different COVID-19 tests, the FDA official said:

“(U)nfortunately, the FDA generally cannot confirm or deny the existence of a pending product application or discuss the status of a pending application.”

Now, after speaking to health officials throughout the medical system up and down the ladder, I am left questioning the efficacy of the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests sent to Americans by the government.

It’s important to note that not every household that received a test kit got one with a 2021 date. Another person in our newsroom got one dated 2022.

But for households like mine: It is unclear when the tests expire; if the tests with old fact sheets match the efficacy of tests with updated fact sheets; why “March 31, 2021” is printed on fact sheets belonging to tests not manufactured until January 2022; why the government chose to send these tests out with mismatched information; and how, after all the channels I went through (even as a member of the press) I was left with so many unanswered questions. Can the public be asked to trust the tests at all?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0