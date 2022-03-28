Globe reporter documents experience after receiving questionable at-home COVID tests

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is a first-hand account of the lengths Globe Gazette Public Safety Reporter Rae Burnette went to while looking for answers to questions she had about her own COVID-19 test, which she took while feeling ill.
On Jan. 14, the Biden administration announced it was buying 1 billion COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free.
On Jan. 19, one half billion tests were made available to order, up to four tests per residential address.
The administration sent the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test by the Quidel Corporation to my home, as it did to many homes throughout the country.
Outdated?
When I opened the box, a “Fact Sheet for Individuals” fell on the floor. The first thing I noticed? The date.
People are also reading…
“March 31, 2021,” read the top of the page. I felt it was odd to receive a test with a fact sheet dated 11 months ago.
Reading through the fact sheet, a few points stood out to me:
“This test is not yet approved or cleared by the United States FDA. FDA may issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) when certain criteria are met, which includes that there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives.
“It is possible for this test to give a negative result that is incorrect (false negative) in some people with COVID-19. This means that you could possibly still have COVID-19 even though the test is negative...”
The fact sheet goes on to say that serial (consecutive) testing over three days is recommended, with at least 24 hours between the first and second test.
False negatives
The at-home COVID-19 tests are antigen tests, or tests which, according to the fact sheet, “detect proteins from the virus. Antigen tests are very specific for the virus, but are not as sensitive as molecular tests. This means that a positive result is highly accurate, but a negative result does not rule out infection.”
This led to questions about the efficacy of these tests; questions the fact sheet said were meant for health care providers. So, I reached out to a local health care provider.
When asked a local clinic if anyone there could answer questions I had about the tests. I was directed to a professional, who told me she was not knowledgeable enough on the subject to comment, nor was anybody else in the clinic. She suggested I talk to a public health official.
I reached out to Cerro Gordo Public Health, where I was met with an answering machine and no response. After a few days, I went higher.
The Iowa Department of Public Health told me they don’t have information on the federal government’s COVID-19 tests, and referred me to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
The HHS, which not only backed the QuickVue COVID-19 tests, but were part of the decision to give them to the public, said it had no information for me and to reach out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
I called three separate numbers for the CDC, each ending in a voicemail. After the fourth, I was told that all media inquiries needed to begin with an email and would be answered as soon as possible. So I emailed the CDC:
“I’m a Public Safety reporter for a newspaper in Iowa. I’ve received one of the at-home COVID tests the government sent out, and I have a few questions about the information on the fact sheet. I’ve been attempting to contact local, state, federal, and CDC offices, to no avail.”
I left a callback number, and was promptly contacted by a public affairs specialist who told me to ask my questions to see if the CDC could answer, but suggested reaching out to the White House.
White House call
From the White House I received busy signals and one trip to the voicemail box of an assistant who stopped working there when President Trump left office.
The CDC ended up referring me to information regarding at-home testing, and suggested I speak to the Federal Drug Administration.
The CDC reaffirmed that a negative at-home test was not reliable in ruling out infection, especially in those who are asymptomatic. It said some self-tests are meant to be used serially, like the QuickVue test.
“Multiple negative tests increases the confidence that you are not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” a section of the CDC’s website reads.
A negative test is not a guarantee of lack of the virus, and the College of American Pathologists notes this could be based where in the body the virus is present. If the virus resides in parts of the body that are not tested, swab tests like QuickVue may not be accurate, no matter how sensitive the test is.
The manufacturer
I talked directly to the manufacturer of the test: Quidel Corporation. I was directed to their updated fact sheet, the FAQs, and a video about the company.
The updated fact sheet was from February 22. I combed through six extra pages of information, as the fact sheet provided with the test was one page, front and back. The new sheet reads:
“Based on the interim results of a clinical study where the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test was compared to an FDA authorized molecular SARS-CoV-2 test, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test correctly identified 83.5% of positive specimens and 99.2% of negative specimens.”
But this came with a major caveat:
“The performance of this test is still being studied in patients without signs and symptoms of respiratory infection and for serial screening. Performance may differ in these populations.”
It seemed misleading to state that almost one-fifth of COVID-19 positive individuals will experience a false negative, and then go on to say asymptomatic individuals are still being studied. That left a couple of questions unanswered: Were asymptomatic people included in this study? Is the purported efficacy of this test based solely on research findings in symptomatic individuals?
Each kit comes with two tests for the purpose of serial testing — something not stated in the original fact sheet.
My questions about the old 2021 date on the original fact sheet were still not answered, but at the bottom of the new fact sheet was a symbol glossary, which included the use-by date and the manufacturer date.
On my box, the manufacturer date reads Jan. 26, 2021. The use-by date is January 10, 2023.
On Quidel’s media fact sheet, dated Nov. 12, in regard to the QuickVue tests, the company says the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test has an 18-month shelf life, and points to the use-by date as synonymous to the expiration. This fact does not match the dates printed on the box sent to me, and the manufacture date does not match the fact sheet date.
The new fact sheet was updated after my test was manufactured, but does not hold true to the November Quidel fact sheet which was most up-to-date information.
Video explanations
With this conflicting information in mind, I watched the “Quidel: Our Story” video I had been referred to. In it, President and CEO Doug Bryant touched on Quidel’s decision to begin making antigen tests:
“(I) had a call from somebody that I respect at the FDA who said ‘Are you going to be developing assays?’ I said ‘I don’t think so.’ he said ‘Would you? Because I think we’re gonna need it.’ Essentially within a couple days we made the decision to go.”
Quidel’s decision rippled out into the stock market. After receiving Emergency Use Authorization for their first tests, Lyra Direct SARS-CoV-2 in May 2020, their stock more than doubled from January 2020. It peaked on July 31, 2020, when Quidel reached a $71 million agreement to expand their manufacturing capacity for their Sofia SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Test for Rapid Diagnosis of COVID-19. The company’s stock price had gone from $74 per share in January to more than triple that amount by July, with share prices at $282.
The two COVID-19 tests, Lyra and Sofia, are different from QuickVue. Sofia is a module test that comes with 25 strips, the module being reusable and more sustainable than the QuickVue tests. The percent-positive agreement for Sofia is 96.7%, while the percent negative agreement is 100%. This is considerably higher than 83.5% positive and 99.2% negative for QuickVue tests.
This finding led to questions I posed to the White House which ultimately went unanswered: “Why are QuickVue tests being sent to individuals, when a different test by the same company has proved to be more effective? Does the White House plan to expand on the Sofia tests because they are more effective?”
It is also interesting to note that Quidel has been named the “Official Diagnostics Partner” for Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres. And it partners with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation to provide COVID-19 tests for the foundation in exchange for advertising, promotions and community services.
Quidel also partners with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club, and the NFL’s New York Jets to provide COVID-19 tests to underserved communities.
No government or health care agencies are listed as partners on the Quidel website.
Questions for FDA
I then reached out to the FDA with questions: Why choose Quidel? Why are their tests only under Emergency Use Authorization? Where are they in the process of FDA approval? Who approached Quidel to begin making COVID-19 tests?
“Quidel was just one of many outreaches made by the FDA to encourage and facilitate test development” an FDA official replied. He also said only one COVID test has been approved, and only one COVID test has cleared 510(k) to demonstrate that it is both safe and effective. Both of these tests come from companies in Salt Lake City, Utah.
When asked about the status of Quidel’s three different COVID-19 tests, the FDA official said:
“(U)nfortunately, the FDA generally cannot confirm or deny the existence of a pending product application or discuss the status of a pending application.”
Now, after speaking to health officials throughout the medical system up and down the ladder, I am left questioning the efficacy of the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests sent to Americans by the government.
It’s important to note that not every household that received a test kit got one with a 2021 date. Another person in our newsroom got one dated 2022.
But for households like mine: It is unclear when the tests expire; if the tests with old fact sheets match the efficacy of tests with updated fact sheets; why “March 31, 2021” is printed on fact sheets belonging to tests not manufactured until January 2022; why the government chose to send these tests out with mismatched information; and how, after all the channels I went through (even as a member of the press) I was left with so many unanswered questions. Can the public be asked to trust the tests at all?
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.