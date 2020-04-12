Global pandemic taking a toll on mental health

Christensen’s kids, Lilly, 12; Jack, 10; and Max 5, will all celebrate birthdays in the next few weeks while continuing to shelter in place. The isolation is talking a toll on them too, she said.

“I have to say no to them seeing their friends. Max has some anxiety and worries about me getting (the virus), or him getting it. He asks me if we’re going to die. I have to tell him we’re fine, we’re safe, we’re healthy. It just makes me want to cry,” Christensen said. “I have to be very careful about my own fears because they absorb it.”

Huppert said kids can bounce back from tough times, but this time is different.

“I really think we are going to see some long-term implications of this,” she said. “Kids are resilient, but the idea of having to stay home for months is something else. Kids are missing out on some major things that are important to them that are a part of maintaining their own mental health. They aren’t seeing their friends. They should be starting all the spring sports. They are not. They can’t go to the playground or park. High school students are missing out on milestones like prom and graduation.

“And we don’t know the consequences of the fear and anxiety and worrying about their loved ones, parents and grandparents. Kids don’t express those fears, but they’re there.”