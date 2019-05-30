{{featured_button_text}}
Glenn Miller Orchestra

Glenn Miller Orchestra

 COURTESY PHOTO

ALLISON — The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 9 at Wilder Park.

The free admission concert is sponsored by the Allison Park Board.

The Allison Lions will provide assistance with parking, driving golf carts, food stands and carrying lawn chairs for the handicapped.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Orchestra performs more than 300 concerts annually in all states and many foreign countries.

Glenn Miller was born in Clarinda.

Handicapped parking is available, and free shuttle service will operate from all parking areas. R.V. and tent camping are available. Call 267-2245 for reservations.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments