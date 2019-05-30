ALLISON — The Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 9 at Wilder Park.
The free admission concert is sponsored by the Allison Park Board.
The Allison Lions will provide assistance with parking, driving golf carts, food stands and carrying lawn chairs for the handicapped.
The Orchestra performs more than 300 concerts annually in all states and many foreign countries.
Glenn Miller was born in Clarinda.
Handicapped parking is available, and free shuttle service will operate from all parking areas. R.V. and tent camping are available. Call 267-2245 for reservations.
