Glass artist Rhonda Scott carries the torch for lampwork bead-making

WATERLOO – In lampworking, an oxygen-propane torch is used to melt and shape molten glass using simple tools and gravity. After three weeks in her first class in making lampwork beads, Rhonda Scott still hesitated to light the torch on her own.

“I’m a scaredy-cat about a lot of things, and the torch scared me at first. But I didn’t give up.”

That was 15 years ago. Now Scott teaches classes in making lampwork beads – “and I’m understanding of people who have a healthy fear of the torch. It’s important to be cautious, but I coach people through it. I can teach people to light their own torches on the first day,” she said, laughing

On Saturday, Scott will teach a day-long “Lampwork: Glass Bead” class at the Waterloo Center for the Arts that has proven so popular every space has been filled for several weeks.

Lampworking is an art that spans centuries across every continent. “A thousand years ago Vikings were making glass beads. My family comes from Denmark, and I’ve been to museums and seen ancient lampwork beads that don’t look all that different from what I’m making today,” explained Scott.

Venetian artisans used oil lamps to melt glass; in other countries, a live fire in a stove did the job. Today, glassmakers use oxygen-propane torches or other gases mixed with oxygen. “Flameworking” is sometimes the modern term for lampworking.

“Lampworking is a very interesting process because you’re watching something shift right in front of your eyes. Some people find it meditative. It’s like looking into a campfire. Then as the glass melts, you begin to shape it,” Scott explained.

She usually uses traditional Italian glass rods in her classes to teach lamp-wound or bead-wound techniques. Rods are a little thicker and longer than a pencil and come in transparent and opaque colors.

“In one hand, you’re holding the glass rod and in the other hand, a steel rod (mandrel) over the torch. As the glass melts, you are winding it around the rod. Whenever you’re making a multicolored bead, you use different rods of glass.”

Glass doesn’t “mix” together; instead one color sits on top of another. “You use transparent and opaque glass to make all kinds of designs that look like they’re blended together instead of separated into layers. That gives the glass a lot of depth,” said Scott. “When the steel rod is cooled, it is removed, and you’re left with a bead that you can use to make jewelry or whatever.”

Participants in Saturday’s class will walk out with a handful of beads they’ve made themselves.

Scott lives in Ames where she regularly teaches at the Memorial Union Workspace. She uses her beads in jewelry making and sells her work, although she describes herself as a “teaching artist rather than a production artist.”

In addition to lampworking, she works with metal clay for making jewelry without soldering or filing. When the piece is fired in a kiln, it becomes fine silver.

“I’m drawn to things that are hard to explain,” Scott said. “I’m a curious person, and I keep learning more about glass. I also love teaching because it’s a good way to learn. Students ask all kinds of questions, forcing me to think more deeply – and know when I can break the rules.

“My mission is to have a safe place for people to learn to be creative.”

