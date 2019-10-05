WATERLOO -- Nicole Clapp's interest in the American Legion Auxiliary started when the Gladbrook native was just 4 years old.
"I saw people distributing the pretty little red flower and I didn't know what the poppy meant," Clapp said of the veteran support organization's annual fundraiser.
More than four decades later, Clapp is serving as the ALA's national president as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.
She brought more than 200 American Legion and Auxiliary members from across the U.S. to Tama County and Waterloo this weekend to show off her hometown.
"This is part of our Homecoming in America's Heartland," Clapp said. "The national president has an opportunity to showcase where she's from."
The group is staying at the Meskwaki Casino near Tama and spent Friday morning touring the John Deere Tractor Cab Assembly Operations before hearing a presentation and touring Clark and Associates in Waterloo.
Clark and Associates, which makes prosthetics, plays a key role in helping amputees in the U.S. military get artificial limbs and return to normal lives.
"The reason we started was for the health and well-being of our veterans," Clapp said. "Health care is different than it was when they came out of World War I. I'm a nurse and a (hospital) CEO by trade, so health care is a natural affinity for me.
"We knew we would have an opportunity here (at Clark and Associates) to know what their needs are today coming home, as well as what prosthetics look like, and how we can help them with what they need," she added.
The ALA group was also planning to enjoy a true "farm-to-table" dinner at a Gladbrook area farm, complete with Clydesdale horse rides, was was going to visit the Matchstick Marvels museum there. Other activities included an American Legion fish fry and banquet with music from the Iowa Veterans Military Band.
The ALA was founded in 1919 and has more than 600,000 members, all working to support the mission of the American Legion. Members volunteer their time raising money and advocating for legislation that improves the quality of life for veterans.
Clapp, now 48, has been a member of the organization for 44 years and remains proud of that service.
"When I was 16 I had the fortunate opportunity to be the honorary national junior president," she said. "I am the first national president to have assumed both roles and have life come full circle."
