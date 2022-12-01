Girls with Goals grant recipients announced

CEDAR RAPIDS — Women Lead Change has announced the 2022 recipients of the Girls with Goals Fund, a non-profit grant opportunity designed to assist organizations statewide that empower girls.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley-SMART Girls is one of the grant recipients.

Awards were determined by a selection committee consisting of Women Lead Change partners and community volunteers. These recipients all boast missions that ensure that girls (K-8) have an opportunity to gain critical skills that will support their growth as women leaders.

The Fund is distributed through the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. Tax-deductible contributions can be made online.