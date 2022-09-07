 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl recovering following dog attack at Nashua home

  Updated
NASHUA — A Nashua girl who was attacked by dogs last week is expected to recover, according to authorities.

The 6 year old was flown to the children’s hospital at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after being set upon by four wheaten terriers while at a get-together at the dog owner’s home, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the attack. The dogs were quarantined at a veterinarian click with plans to euthanize them, according to authorities.

The attack happened inside the home on Panama Street around 3:50 p.m. The child suffered injuries to her head and neck, authorities said.

