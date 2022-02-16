 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gilbertville woman wins $20,000 lottery prize

  • 0
iowa-lottery

CLIVE — A Black Hawk County woman has won a $20,000 lottery prize.

Kathleen Green of Gilbertville won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Level Up 2X” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 115 25th Ave., in Gilbertville, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Level Up 2X is a $2 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.68. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News