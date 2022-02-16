Gilbertville woman wins $20,000 lottery prize

Kathleen Green of Gilbertville won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Level Up 2X” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 115 25th Ave., in Gilbertville, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Level Up 2X is a $2 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.68. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.