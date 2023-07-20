GILBERTVILLE — A makeshift home run fence constructed by area children will remain in Schmit Park despite a complaint about its aesthetics.

The City Council approved the move in front of a standing-room-only crowd of nearly 30 people at City Hall on Monday.

The kids, ages nine to 14, began their own wiffle ball league earlier this summer in a lot on Seventh Street before neighbors began reporting dents in cars and property.

The kids then moved their games to Schmit Park, a 3.2 acre space on the north side of town surrounded by homes.

The boys first erected a home run fence made of orange snow fence and cardboard supported by metal posts. After Mayor Mark Thome received a complaint from a resident about the aesthetics of the fence, the kids purchased dark green snow fence to put on the posts and topped the posts with bright orange pieces of foam for safety.

At the time of the meeting, the fence stretched in a roughly 50 foot arc. About eight feet of the fence was still orange, but parents said the kids did not purchase enough green fence and can replace the orange section if necessary.

It was determined at the meeting that no one had communicated with the original complainant to ask whether the new fence addressed their initial concern. Thome said the issue was brought before the council because it concerned use of city property.

Only Councilmember Scott Becker clearly opposed to the fence. He raised concern that the space it occupies is a flood retention pond and creates additional labor for ground crews to mow around.

He also pointed out Gilbertville has two other diamonds that could be used for wiffle ball, set up to provide a home run fence.

Becker also expressed concern the fence was built without following official procedure. “I think there needed to be some type of permission to put fencing on a property. You don’t just go put something on your neighbor’s yard without asking some type of permission,” he said. “As a city, we have policies.”

Residents who were present all spoke strongly in favor of allowing the fence.

“This has been one of the greatest things I’ve seen these kids do. They took on the initiative to do it, they set it up, they tried to get some money to do things for it. What do we need to do to keep it?” parent Diana Lindquist asked.

Don Bosco teacher Kaileb Armbruster chimed in as well.

“We have a complaint about the aesthetics of it. These are the same kids that go around the parks every school year and clean up leaves and do community service projects, so they do just as much to clean up everything and take care of everything,” he said. “I spend all day with them for nine months of the year. They’re all good kids.”

The individual who made the initial complaint did not identify themselves or speak at the meeting.

After an hour-long discussion, a motion to let the fence remain passed 4-1, with Becker the lone dissenter.

“I voted because I don’t like the fence that’s there. I’m happy they’re playing ball. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Councilmember Sheila Brustkern voted in favor of the fence.

“I applaud you kids for going out and not being on the internet all the time and playing in the metaverse and being out in the park, it’s awesome to see that,” she said. “I’m always impressed by the kids in this town, honestly.”

Prior to the meeting, Thome reached out to the city’s attorney at Lynch Dallas P.C. for advice on the issue. In a letter shared with the meeting attendees, the attorney brought attention to city code 47.09 “Prohibited Actions,” part of which reads, “No person shall engage in any sport, game or recreational activity in any public park except in areas designated and maintained for that particular purpose.”

The council passed a motion to have the ordinance reviewed before the city council by Oct. 1.

