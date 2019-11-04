WATERLOO – Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome is hoping to continue the city’s progress under his leadership on Election Day.
Thome is serving his third term as mayor, following more than 10 of service on the City Council.
“We have a brand new well, sewer plant, water tower,” he said. “We feel like we have everything in place for the city to grow.”
Thome highlights the work the city has done to attract new Gilbertville residents, including a new addition of land ready for development with 21 lots and a home ready for sale.
“It’s been a long time since it’s grown, and taken all the last four years to get it going,” he said.
Thome noted the city also has purchased land to build a new public safety building to house separate police and fire departments. Both departments are fundraising and using in-kind donations to fund the project.
“The city will budget, but it’s difficult for a small community to come up with such a large capital project,” he said. “It’s also part of the reason why development is such a big deal to increase the tax base.”
Gilbertville’s Veterans Park also is beginning its third addition.
“The city has done a lot to continue to expand and grow,” he said. “I’m looking to keep Gilbertville successful and thriving.”
