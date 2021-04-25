Gilbertville man retires from meat locker

GILBERTVILLE – Competitive softball player and local friendly face Clem Delagardelle is planning to put down his butchering tools for retirement after working at the Gilbertville Meat Locker for more than 50 years.

“Well, at least for the summer,” he said with a smirk.

The 69-year-old said he was worried work might get in the way of his sports. It’s softball season, and Clem is ready to play ball for his senior team The Fossils.

“I don’t know if sports helped me stay fit for the job or if the job made me stay fit for sports,” he said.

Or perhaps his agility comes from riding his bicycle to work for many years or the training he received in the military or more than 50 years playing sports. Maybe his secret to longevity is simply a result of growing up the second youngest sibling of eight brothers and eight sisters on his family farm near Gilbertville.

Whatever it was, it’s also helped him become the fastest butcher and processor one of his co-workers has ever seen.

“Two others can’t do the speed work that Clem does because he’s done it so long and has the routine down so well. He’s just got the knack,” said longtime co-worker Kay Deeds.