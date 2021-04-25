Gilbertville man retires from meat locker after 50 years

GILBERTVILLE – Competitive softball player and local friendly face Clem Delagardelle is planning to put down his butchering tools for retirement after working at the Gilbertville Meat Locker for more than 50 years.
“Well, at least for the summer,” he said with a smirk.
The 69-year-old said he was worried work might get in the way of his sports. It’s softball season, and Clem is ready to play ball for his senior team The Fossils.
“I don’t know if sports helped me stay fit for the job or if the job made me stay fit for sports,” he said.
Or perhaps his agility comes from riding his bicycle to work for many years or the training he received in the military or more than 50 years playing sports. Maybe his secret to longevity is simply a result of growing up the second youngest sibling of eight brothers and eight sisters on his family farm near Gilbertville.
Whatever it was, it’s also helped him become the fastest butcher and processor one of his co-workers has ever seen.
“Two others can’t do the speed work that Clem does because he’s done it so long and has the routine down so well. He’s just got the knack,” said longtime co-worker Kay Deeds.
He’s also got the knack for seasoning the sausage products the locker is known for, according to Deeds.
“I think he’s got all those recipes in his head. He’s been doing it so long now it’s just become second nature to him,” she said.
Others outside of work are fond of Clem too, Deeds said, including the staff and customers at the Dew Drop In where he plays cards and drinks pop.
“Everybody in town knows him,” she said.
“It’s just like a family here,” he said, noting all 16 of his brothers and sisters lived between Eagle Center and Jesup, “so we were always close.” He also has 69 nephews and nieces scattered throughout Iowa and beyond, he said.
Clem was born on his parent’s farm near Gilbertville and graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1969. Several months later he began working at the Gilbertville Meat Locker, which was owned by his brother, Leo Delagardelle, at the time.
He took two years off from the locker in 1971 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Clem served stateside mainly at Fort Gordon, Georgia, he said.
Because he had experience at the locker, Clem was assigned to be a cook in a military police training unit after basic training. Each month 300 new troops rotated in, and Clem was always eager to talk with the soldiers in the mess hall, he said.
“There was a wide range of people and experiences from all of them,” he said.
In 1973, he returned to the quaint town of Gilbertville, with a population of just over 700, where he married his wife, Kay, and had four children, Josh, Tiffany, Sean and Blake.
Clem continued to support local athletics as he played and coached soccer, football and basketball. For many years Clem was often seen on the basketball court during open gym at Don Bosco or playing flag football at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.
He was at the stadium when he was notified by the county sheriff that his second child was about to be born in 1979.
“That was memorable,” he said fighting back tears. “She was just getting in the elevator to go up.”
Clem still gets on the court or field when he can, but these days he’s mainly focused on softball and bowling. In 2010 Clem picked up the most valuable player award the same year his team, The Fossils, won a national title, according to Courier archives.
This year he’s been preparing for tournament season, which begins in a couple of weeks. Clem will travel with his team to play games throughout the Midwest. Each year the national championship is in Las Vegas, which he’s attended many times.
No longer working on his feet all day, Clem plans to save his drive for the team — he serves as a “runner” for some of his teammates. He’ll likely also reappear at local golf courses with friends and family.
Community members, friends and family are welcome to stop into the Gilbertville Meat Locker, 422 13th Ave., this week to wish him well.
“He is going to be so missed here,” Deeds said. “We can’t replace him — his speed and his knowledge, his personality. He is so easy going. He sees the good and the humor in everything.”