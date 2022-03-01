 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro Briefs

Gilbertville Legion Post holds fish fry Friday

fish fry logo.jpg

GILBERTVILLE -- Gilbertville American Legion Post 714, 1110 Sixth St. will hold its first fish fry of the season from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 9, under six free.

