Gilbertville, Independence gas stations drained by Cedar Rapids customers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – With homes destroyed and thousands without power in Cedar Rapids, many people are traveling north for staples, leaving some Northeast Iowa gas stations with no gasoline.

Long lines of cars, many from the Cedar Rapids area, wrapped around gas stations in Gilbertville and Independence on Tuesday, draining some of gasoline completely.

The Casey’s General Store in Gilbertville reported long lines all day and sold out of gas around 2:15 p.m.

“It’s just been crazy,” said Caley Elliott, a Gilbertville Casey’s employee who has worked at the gas station for nine years. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The store also ran out of ice.

“We’re getting a lot of people passing through from Cedar Rapids trying to get ice and warm food and gas,” Elliott said.

The Gilbertville Casey’s location normally has more than 6,000 gallons per day, she said.

“I think they need a lot of help in Cedar Rapids,” she said. “Here we’ve been really glad to help out in our little way we’ve been able to.”