Gilbertville, Independence gas stations drained by Cedar Rapids customers

WATERLOO – With homes destroyed and thousands without power in Cedar Rapids, many people are traveling north for staples, leaving some Northeast Iowa gas stations with no gasoline.
Long lines of cars, many from the Cedar Rapids area, wrapped around gas stations in Gilbertville and Independence on Tuesday, draining some of gasoline completely.
The Casey’s General Store in Gilbertville reported long lines all day and sold out of gas around 2:15 p.m.
“It’s just been crazy,” said Caley Elliott, a Gilbertville Casey’s employee who has worked at the gas station for nine years. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The store also ran out of ice.
“We’re getting a lot of people passing through from Cedar Rapids trying to get ice and warm food and gas,” Elliott said.
The Gilbertville Casey’s location normally has more than 6,000 gallons per day, she said.
“I think they need a lot of help in Cedar Rapids,” she said. “Here we’ve been really glad to help out in our little way we’ve been able to.”
The Casey’s in Independence also ran out of gas and ice at about 8 a.m. The station was able to refill its gasoline supply by 10 a.m., but an employee there said she expects to run out again.
“Everybody from Cedar Rapids is coming this way,” said Justine Edwards, an employee at the Independence Casey’s.
The gas station is only able to accept cash because internet access is down.
“People are filling up gas cans, like eight or nine of them. I guess Cedar Rapids isn’t supposed to have power for the next couple of days they’re saying,” Edwards said.
The Music Station in Independence is running low as well. Hunter Trusty, an employee with the gas station, estimated it would have gas for only a few more hours as of 3 p.m.
“There’s been lines all day. We’re trying to get another order in today, but it won’t be in until later tonight,” he said.
