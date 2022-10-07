 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gilbertville American Legion hosting steak fry

Gilbertville American Legion Post 714

GILBERTVILLE – The Gilbertville American Legion Post 714 is hosting a steak fry on Saturday, Oct. 22. 

Everyone is welcome and they will be serving food from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The bar opens at 5 p.m. 

A 12 oz. rib eye costs $22. A 12 oz. sirloin costs $15. Salad bar only is $8. The steaks are served with a baked potato, vegetable, salads and a roll, coffee or milk.

The post is located at 1110 6th St. in Gilbertville.

