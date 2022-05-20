Gil Taiber Scholarship Fundraiser Festival set for May 29 at Octopus

CEDAR FALLS -- The second annual Gil Taiber Scholarship Fundraiser Festival will take place at 3:30 p.m. May 29 at the Octopus College Hill. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Opening the festival is Jordan Sellergren, followed by Tommy Kelly. The La Calle food truck will be on site.

A $10 suggested donation will be taken at the door. "Think Twice" stickers and a limited number of commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the door and merchandise will go to the scholarship fund. All ages may attend.

Taiber, 17, died in car crash May 30, 2019.

Through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and generous gifts from friends and family, the Taiber family established the Gil Taiber Scholarship Fund to raise money to support high school graduates pursuing a college education. Taiber loved basketball, worked at Maid Rite in Waterloo and Urban Pie in Cedar Falls while maintaining a 3.85 or above GPA. He planned to study finance or accounting and play basketball in college. He was known for hard work, dedication and passion. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating senior from an area high school who shares these qualities.

"Think Twice" is a phrase Gil and his mom came up with when he started making typical, impulsive choices as a young boy. His family has embraced this phrase to raise awareness of wearing seat belts while driving or riding as a passenger.

Donations to the scholarship fund also can be made at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at https://www.cfneia.org/giving/find-a-fund/2671.

