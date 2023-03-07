WATERLOO — First-time visitors may wander into the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center gift shop in need of a comforting gesture that says “I care” to a hospitalized patient, or hoping for the distraction of magazines and snacks.

Then they discover how the hospital gift shop has evolved.

Flower-filled bud vases, stuffed plush animals, small gifts and get-well cards remain staples, but there’s now a definite boutique vibe. Such stylish offerings as home décor items – including decorative pillows, accents, hand towels, picture frames, and accessories like totes, handbags, jewelry, and themed apparel – share space with mother-and-baby gifts, essential oils, cozy blankets and leg warmers.

“We really want to bring in exciting and unique items and gifts that you don’t find anywhere else,” said Julie Paup, gift shop and volunteer services manager.

For the past several years, gift shops at both MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers were managed and operated by an independent firm. Last summer, MercyOne resumed management and reopened seven months ago with new inventory.

“We removed all the old products and reopened with all new products and vendors,” Paup said. “The hardest part was getting familiar with a new point-of-sale system.”

The gift shop is becoming a destination. First-time visitors are usually people who “are visiting patients and stop to explore the gift shop. It takes their mind off what might be happening, and it’s a nice escape,” Paup explained.

But Paup and part-time coordinator Kathy Stephens are seeing repeat customers who return simply to shop. In addition to a wide array of products, prices are affordable, which adds to the appeal.

“People are loving the shop,” said Ford. Paup agreed. “I’ve not heard one negative comment. All of the feedback has been super-positive,” she said.

At 900 square feet, the gift shop is bright, warm and welcoming with an open floor plan to allow easy accessibility, said Brandy Reisinger, lead consultant for gift shops at both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls hospitals. The shop at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center is considerably smaller at 320 square feet, but well-stocked.

Reisinger left a successful 18-year career as an interior designer to join the gift shops.

“I was ready for a change, and I really enjoy the research and sourcing new products. I’m using my skills, but in a different way,” Reisinger explained, including creating visually appealing merchandise vignettes.

Products tend to sell quickly with new items arriving daily, so displays are kept fresh. Purses and apparel are best sellers at both locations – “pretty much tied for best,” Reisinger said.

MercyOne apparel is snapped up by employees, Paup said. “Our staff loves coming in here to shop. Employees work long shifts, and it’s hard to find time to shop. They come down here because it’s fun, convenient, and we have some great items.”

Shoppers also will find T-shirts, sweatshirts and other items representing the University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Specialty lines include Caren, a botanical therapy skin care lotion originally developed to soothe cancer patients, and decorative and fragrant Bridgewater Candles. A portion of their sales provide meals for children in orphanages around the world.

“We like to find vendors who do that sort of thing,” Paup said. There are Iowa-made items, too. In addition, “people can get their flower arrangements from us, and we can deliver those and other gifts to patients,” she noted.

This spring, customers are falling in love with the shop’s customizable pillows made from indoor-outdoor fabric. “You can have a family name or anniversary date, for example, on the pillow, and choose your color and other options from our special-order catalog. It is shipped directly to your house,” Paup said.

Trained volunteers staff the shops. Each volunteer is asked to contribute one four-hour shift per week. To become a volunteer, fill out a volunteer application at www.mercyone.org/volunteer.

The Waterloo gift shop is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Cedar Falls gift shop hours are noon to 4 p.m. Extended hours are every other month. In Waterloo, the gift shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31; in Cedar Falls, extended hours on April 1 are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

