Giant by Tobroco brings big conference to Cedar Falls after relocating HQ to Ida Street

CEDAR FALLS – The Tourism and Visitors Bureau is ecstatic about one of its own now committed to hosting a huge conference in Cedar Falls next month.

Giant by Tobroco relocated its North American headquarters from Des Moines to Ida Street right before the pandemic. More than two years later, it’s hosting its inaugural dealer’s conference at the Bien VenU Event Center on May 3 and 4, and exposing some international counterparts to what the city has to offer.

The company is the distributor of Giant branded compact articulated wheel loaders, telehandlers and mini skidsteers.

27th Street reconstruction project given go-ahead by Cedar Falls City Council The project is meant to address increased traffic generated by the new high school that’s set to open in 2024.

About 100 to 150 attendees will come from the United States and Canada as well as the country where the company was founded and has its global headquarters, the Netherlands. Giant machines can be found in 61 countries, and the company has more than 150 dealers throughout North America.

Adam Bolander, the bureau’s sales and marketing coordinator, described learning about the decision to hold the event in Cedar Falls as “mind blowing,” because until this point most conferences in the city were organized by employers with local employees.

He noted the event is one example of what the bureau is trying to accomplish with its “Bring It Home” campaign and how it demonstrates what the city is capable of facilitating with its many venues and attractions.

“This is a multi-million dollar company dealing with people all over the world,” he said. “This opens a whole new door for Cedar Falls. We are thrilled because this means more travelers to our community and with the international travel, you could say it’s historic and opens up a whole new market for us.”

The conference will cover a variety of dealer business and marketing topics, including in-depth model presentations, with the opportunity for dealers to experience the new Giant machines firsthand.

Along with unveiling two new machine prototypes, Giant leadership will introduce a new line of both electric and gasoline compaction equipment.

