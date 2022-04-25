 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Giant by Tobroco brings big conference to Cedar Falls after relocating HQ to Ida Street

  • 0
101519kw-holiday-inn-09

Seating areas in the Bien VenU event center in Cedar Falls.

 Kelly Wenzel

CEDAR FALLS – The Tourism and Visitors Bureau is ecstatic about one of its own now committed to hosting a huge conference in Cedar Falls next month.

Giant by Tobroco relocated its North American headquarters from Des Moines to Ida Street right before the pandemic. More than two years later, it’s hosting its inaugural dealer’s conference at the Bien VenU Event Center on May 3 and 4, and exposing some international counterparts to what the city has to offer.

The company is the distributor of Giant branded compact articulated wheel loaders, telehandlers and mini skidsteers.

About 100 to 150 attendees will come from the United States and Canada as well as the country where the company was founded and has its global headquarters, the Netherlands. Giant machines can be found in 61 countries, and the company has more than 150 dealers throughout North America.

Adam Bolander, the bureau’s sales and marketing coordinator, described learning about the decision to hold the event in Cedar Falls as “mind blowing,” because until this point most conferences in the city were organized by employers with local employees.

People are also reading…

He noted the event is one example of what the bureau is trying to accomplish with its “Bring It Home” campaign and how it demonstrates what the city is capable of facilitating with its many venues and attractions.

“This is a multi-million dollar company dealing with people all over the world,” he said. “This opens a whole new door for Cedar Falls. We are thrilled because this means more travelers to our community and with the international travel, you could say it’s historic and opens up a whole new market for us.”

The conference will cover a variety of dealer business and marketing topics, including in-depth model presentations, with the opportunity for dealers to experience the new Giant machines firsthand.

Along with unveiling two new machine prototypes, Giant leadership will introduce a new line of both electric and gasoline compaction equipment.

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022 

1 of 17
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

Local restaurant testing waters of expansion

David Bryant’s testing the waters of a possible expansion by starting to operate in Kansas City. According to Bryant, he received the invite by Callsign Brewery and several local barbecue restaurants to come and do pop-up work for festivals and events in the city such as First Friday. From there, if the venture is successful, they’ll do what they’ve done in Waterloo and open up a new restaurant.

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News