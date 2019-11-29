{{featured_button_text}}
Windsor Theatre

The Windsor Theatre in Hampton.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAMPTON --- The December Hampton Old Time Country Hoedown will be held on Monday  from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Windsor Theatre in downtown Hampton.

The Hoedown is a music jam open to all levels of musicians and music lovers and is held on the first Monday of each month. The theater seats are ideal for the audience to sit and enjoy some good old time country, bluegrass, and gospel songs you are sure to know and enjoy.

Admission is free with a free will donation accepted. All proceeds are given to the Windsor Theatre. Concessions will be open.

