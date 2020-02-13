Get a breath of spring at 69th annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show starting Friday

WATERLOO – A fresh breath of spring will drift through the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as the 69th annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show begins Friday.

About 200 exhibitors are expected to showcase the latest ideas and products for home, lawn and garden. The show runs through Sunday. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $6 for adults and free for youths 12 and younger. Friday’s special admission after 5 p.m. is “buy one, get one.”

“I’m excited about the show this year. We’ve had bad weather the last couple of years, but the weather looks great this weekend and people ought to be excited about getting out. We have lots of neat things going on — the whole package is ready to roll,” said John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions.

Usually the show draws about 7,500 people from throughout Northeast Iowa. The Home Show is sponsored by the Waterloo Exchange Club.