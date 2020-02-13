Get a breath of spring at 69th annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show starting Friday

WATERLOO – A fresh breath of spring will drift through the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as the 69th annual Eastern Iowa Home & Landscaping Show begins Friday.
About 200 exhibitors are expected to showcase the latest ideas and products for home, lawn and garden. The show runs through Sunday. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $6 for adults and free for youths 12 and younger. Friday’s special admission after 5 p.m. is “buy one, get one.”
“I’m excited about the show this year. We’ve had bad weather the last couple of years, but the weather looks great this weekend and people ought to be excited about getting out. We have lots of neat things going on — the whole package is ready to roll,” said John Bunge, president of Iowa Show Productions.
Usually the show draws about 7,500 people from throughout Northeast Iowa. The Home Show is sponsored by the Waterloo Exchange Club.
“If you want landscaping or remodeling done this year, you need to be talking to landscapers and builders now to get on their schedule. Spring will be here pretty fast. If you need ideas, it starts here as well. It’s a nice one-stop shop, which is the beauty of the whole thing. Plus we have exhibits, activities, seminars and food and beverages to sample,” Bunge said.
Joel Karsten of “Straw Bale Gardening” fame will be a seminar presenter. Free sampling will feature Cedar Ridge Distillery and United Beverage on the upper level at the convention center. The Iowa Pork Producers will be providing pork samples from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach will offer an “All About Aloe Workshop” all three days on the upper level featuring information, demonstration and hands-on activities with aloe.
A Traeger Pro Series 22 grill is the grand door prize at this year’s event. Daily winners of gift baskets from Scentsy, Girl Scouts and Cedar Ridge Winery also will be award.
Exhibits will include new home contractors, remodeling experts, interior design, kitchens, home entertainment and landscaping. Experts will be on hand with energy-saving solutions and creative options, including solar energy. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water systems, flooring, windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, sunrooms, grills, geothermal, fencing, lawn care equipment, custom and outdoor furniture.
Landscaping and gardening designers will construct landscaped garden displays utilizing pavers, retaining blocks, trees, shrubs and a variety of other products. Decking, lawn equipment and lawn care products will be on display.
Friday’s seminars will feature “Straw Bale Gardening” with Karsten at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.; and “Storm Water Management Ideas — Rain Gardens and Permeable Pavers,” featuring Dan Foss and Josh Balk, at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Karsten will present seminars at 11 a.m. and 2 and 4 p.m. Randy Herman will discuss “Kitchen Design Trends” at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and at noon, Nate Lansing and Josh Balk will present another session of “Water Management Ideas.” Katie Bell will present “Interior Design for Your Home” at 1 p.m., and Jake Rabe will offer “Solar Straight Talk” at 3 p.m.
On Sunday, “Straw Bale Gardening” and “Solar Straight Talk” are scheduled at noon, followed at 1 p.m. by Bell’s interior design seminar. At 2 p.m. Karsten will present his final seminar on straw bale gardening at 2 p.m., and Cody Funk will present “Patio and Retaining Wall Trends,” also at 2 p.m.