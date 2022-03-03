Gerri Perreault to present class on lying for Wartburg's community ed learning series

WAVERLY — Gerri Perreault will raise awareness about the interrelated issues of lies, secrets and self-deception during Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning March 10.

Perreault is the former chair of the American Democracy Project and was a University of Northern Iowa faculty member. Her session will show attendees how lies can take away one’s power to choose, sometimes with lethal consequences.

The class will continue on March 17, 24 and 31.

Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is not required. Attend the first class for free; a $40 fee is payable at the second class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0