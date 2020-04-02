Geof Grimes recalled for contribution to schools and community

WATERLOO -- Geof Grimes will be remembered for years through the blueprints he designed for local schools and the fingerprints he left on community organizations across the Cedar Valley.
The retired architect and dedicated volunteer died Tuesday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after battling a long illness. He was 74.
"I truly can't say enough good about this man," said longtime friend Sharon Juon. "He was so committed to the community that he lived in. A lot of organizations sought out his leadership, and when he joined an organization he didn't just join it; he participated.
"That was always his goal: What can I do to make things better, and he did that in so many ways," she added. "The world is a little less beautiful without him in it."
Grimes was an architect by trade who moved to the Cedar Valley in 1969, later becoming a partner in Struxture Architecture, where he specialized in designing educational buildings.
One of his first projects involved plans for Central High School in the 1970s. But Struxture later worked on new buildings at the Hawkeye Community College campus, throughout the region, and several Waterloo elementary schools.
"I think Waterloo has gone from having some of the worst schools in the state to have some of the best," Grimes told the Courier when he retired in 2010.
"This firm made a decision a long time ago that schools are more than just shelves for education," he added. "We think the building itself can be a part of the education process."
Grimes was also very active in the community, serving on a long list of nonprofit boards such as the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, Waterloo Community Playhouse, Hawkeye Community College Foundation Board, Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, Iowa State University Alumni Board, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and Waterloo Lions Club.
He was named the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Government's "Regional Citizen of the Year" in 2011 and named "Adult Citizen of Character" in 2018 by the Cedar Valley Character Counts Committee.
He also co-chaired two of the annual Cedar Valley United Way campaigns, the second in 2013 with Joe Vich.
"The list is long of community organizations that Geof was part of, but Geof wasn't building his resume," Vich said. "If Geof committed he was really committed. He didn't miss meetings. He was active. He was leading the efforts of the organizations."
Grimes was also a founding member and current president of the Waterloo Community Foundation.
Michelle Temeyer, the foundation's executive director, said Grimes was spearheading the organization's efforts to earn accreditation even as he struggled recently with health issues.
"He was at the meeting when we adopted the resolution on Feb. 13 authorizing submission of our application for accreditation," Temeyer said. "That was a really great day for him, a proud day for him, because it put the cap on everything he had done. That's something he'll have his mark on for a long time."
Temeyer said her last correspondence with Grimes was on March 20, when he authorized the foundation donating $10,000 to the Black Hawk County Disaster Relief Fund for the COVID-19 response.
Vich said Grimes and his wife, Vicki, were also active at Westminster Presbyterian Church. "He had a strong faith, a strong servant of God and just a great family man too," he said.
"But really the story about Geof is all the different places he's touched the community," Vich said. "Here's a guy that truly did leave a living legacy — for kids that are enjoying the schools that he designed and all the other pieces and many different places he's been involved in the community."
Locke Funeral Home is handling arrangements and indicated a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
