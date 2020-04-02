Geof Grimes recalled for contribution to schools and community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

WATERLOO -- Geof Grimes will be remembered for years through the blueprints he designed for local schools and the fingerprints he left on community organizations across the Cedar Valley.

The retired architect and dedicated volunteer died Tuesday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after battling a long illness. He was 74.

"I truly can't say enough good about this man," said longtime friend Sharon Juon. "He was so committed to the community that he lived in. A lot of organizations sought out his leadership, and when he joined an organization he didn't just join it; he participated.

"That was always his goal: What can I do to make things better, and he did that in so many ways," she added. "The world is a little less beautiful without him in it."

Grimes was an architect by trade who moved to the Cedar Valley in 1969, later becoming a partner in Struxture Architecture, where he specialized in designing educational buildings.

One of his first projects involved plans for Central High School in the 1970s. But Struxture later worked on new buildings at the Hawkeye Community College campus, throughout the region, and several Waterloo elementary schools.