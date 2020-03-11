Geocaching egg hunt set
Geocaching egg hunt set

HAZLETON -- Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton, is hosting a geocaching egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 11.

The hunt will take place throughout Fontana Parks 140 acres. Participants will find hidden items using a GPS device. Space is limited. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com

Top spring-flowering bulbs

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!” That’s comedian Robin Williams description for one of our favorite seasons, when the ground awakens and tosses up tulips and other spring bloomers like so much confetti.

Here are five of the most popular spring-flowering bulbs:

