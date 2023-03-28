CEDAR FALLS — People usually remember the time they ran into someone famous.

They recall where they were, when it happened, what they were doing. The moment becomes one of those tales they tell friends: “You’ll never believe who I met!”

Jim Downing, 72, and his wife Deb, 76, of Cedar Falls, take it one step further. They’ve seen people’s reaction when they discover they’re related to a celebrity. The couple helps people craft their own family trees.

“Everyone is related to someone famous,” declared Deb.

One could argue the Downings have become local celebrities in their own right just by how they go about life, their impressive genealogy work, and Jim’s personal powerboating resume.

The two met on Match.com and had their first date in 1998 at a Barnes & Noble in Washington state – where they’re originally from. They’ve been happily married since April 28, 2007.

“Within 10 seconds, you know if there’s any possibility of it working out,” said Deb. “We’ve had long conversations over cups of coffee, and he’s kept me laughing for 25 years.”

Amidst all the fun, they’ve continued the tradition of tracing family trees started by two cousins of Deb’s father. Over the years their work has included thousands of people between the two of them.

Once they got hold of paper copies of Deb’s relatives’ work, she felt it was important not to throw it out. Instead, they input the compiled info into Ancestry.com where all their work now resides.

“I’ve always loved history and felt we needed to respect their efforts and instead put (the information) on Ancestry.com so that people could reference it again, and again and again,” said Deb.

Along the way, they’ve discovered where their roots are intertwined. For example, Jim’s side of the family has connections to passengers aboard the Mayflower, the original English ship that landed on the shores of what would later become the United States.

“One of my relatives also took down the Roman Empire,” he said with a chuckle.

They recalled helping one local resident discover a connection to rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley.

“You give that gift and people think differently about themselves when they know their family and realize all those people who helped make them who they are today,” Deb said. “People say they feel like a different person when they realize where they came from.”

Jim has accrued a modicum of fame in his own right through powerboat racing. He participated in hundreds of races across the country until his retirement in the early 1990s and eventually was inducted into the Gulf Marine Racing Hall of Fame. It’s only one of his many proud achievements.

“Dad was looking for a hobby we could do together as a family,” he said. “My brother (Michael) and I ended up spending a lot of time together this way. And the people you meet along the way, you come become one big family when you see them all at the events.”

They didn’t just race the boats; they created them, too.

“You buy old fishing boat motors and turn them into ones capable of racing,” he said.

While his celebrity status may be hidden because competitions don’t happen in the Cedar Valley, the topic sometimes comes up when people see he’s without a left leg. He lost it in 1968 boating accident when a vessel flipped and the bow landed on the leg. But he continued racing boats.

“He had the attitude to overcome it,” said Deb. “It really is everything. He doesn’t let people tell him he’s disabled.”

The Downings have lived in Cedar Falls the last seven years, five at Holiday Mallard Point.

They’ve grown to love Iowa’s four seasons. They take part in a slew of activities, from Bible study to Wii bowling and “cardio drumming” to get the heart pumping. Lots of themed, festive events allow them to showcase their creativity and energy.

“You can tell a fun couple as soon as you meet one,” said General Manager Kathryn Miller. “And they sure do bring a lot of fun to our events.”

They’re leaders, too. They get Mallard Point residents cooking every Saturday morning. Most of that time, they admit, is spent making desserts.

They’re familiar faces during regular meetings between residents, staff and administration to better their community, and have become ambassadors for new residents who move to Mallard Point.

“Moving here can be a challenge after losing a spouse, or maybe a kid says they can’t be on their own anymore,” said Deb. “We try to take the fear out of it, and we don’t allow them to eat alone.”