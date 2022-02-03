Genealogy event planned at Cedar Falls Public Library

CEDAR FALLS – "Celebrate Family History Through Research" is coming to Cedar Falls later this month.

The event, co-hosted by the Cedar Falls Public Library and Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the library’s meeting room.

It's taking place during National Black History Month, otherwise known as African American Heritage Month. In turn, an emphasis will be placed on learning about the challenges faced by African Americans when trying to uncover their roots, and how to help overcome them.

One of those challenges is the fact African Americans weren’t listed in the United States Census until the 1870s.

HRC Vice Chair Sonja Bock, a sociology professor at Kirkwood Community College, will lead up to 24 participants in a fun introduction to genealogy research through various techniques and digital programs.

However, a person shouldn’t expect to walk away with a family tree all filled out.

“We’ll get you started, but then it’s up to you where you want to take it,” she said.

She has more than 20 years of experience in genealogical research. One of her first personal discoveries was finding her biological birth parents as someone who was adopted.

“But I didn’t have all these great tools that you have today,” she quipped. “I had to do it the old-fashioned way.”

One of her goals with the seminar is to make people aware of the free resources the library has to offer. Programs like 23andMe and Ancestry.com will be utilized during the evening session.

“It can be overwhelming at times with the number of sites and online tools,” she said. “I’m here to help make it more streamlined for them, and to make it as simple as possible. While technology is a good thing, it has advanced and has gotten more complex.”

The technology will lean into a trifecta of information resources for family research -- oral history, physical documents and records, and DNA.

One example of a more profound finding for Bock, which she’ll explain more in detail at the event, revolved around her great-grandfather who wasn’t who he said he was in stories he told the family.

“He totally recreated himself,” said Bock, who used various clues, like a gold earring he wore, to slowly unravel the truth about him.

“You’re not always who you thought you were,” she said. “You might start out by thinking you are 100% German, and then all of a sudden after doing your research, you find out you’re not.”

Anyone is welcome to participate. But registration is required for the free event through the library’s website, cedarfallslibrary.org.

A limited number of laptops will be available, so participants are encouraged to bring their own. Snacks will be provided, and before the event kicks off at 6 p.m., a social hour takes place at 5:30 p.m.

