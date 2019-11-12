{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The month of Thanksgiving offered the perfect occasion for friends and benefactors of NewAldaya Lifescapes to celebrate their gratitude for this Cedar Falls continuous care facility at its third annual Moonlight and Roses dinner on Nov. 7.

Guests began the evening by gathering along NewAldaya’s main street, which features a full-service spa, salon and restaurant, and many stopped into the pub for a pre-event libation.

CEO Millisa Tierney invited everyone into the banquet room where 22 patrons paid $280 each to decorate a dinner table for eight guests using creative themes such as harvest time, the beach, marriage, music, winter woodlands, and the Kentucky Derby. Attendees voted on their favorite table decorations while enjoying the music of the Zach Nielsen Trio. A festive autumn dinner of apple pomegranate salad, roasted pork loin, parmesan polenta and asparagus completed the evening. Proceeds raised from the event support the upgrade of NewAldaya’s main street sound system.

NewAldaya Lifescapes offers seniors independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, extended care and memory care.

